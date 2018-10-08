* × Change Settings

The Brave Class Clase valiente

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 10th October 2018
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Victor Alonso-Berbel

Written by:

Victor Alonso-Berbel, Borja Barrera Allué and Jan Matheu

Produced by:

Aritz Cirbián Casado

Starring:

Íñigo Errejón, Txema Escorsa, Iñaki Gabilondo, Miquel Iceta, Owen Jones and George Lakoff

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Reality changes according to the words we use to define it. The Brave Class is an experimental documentary investigating the importance of political language in our way of understanding the world. It counts on the analysis of over 20 experts such us Owen Jones, George Lakoff, Íñigo Errejón, Christian Salmon o Iñaki Gabilondo and other important people in political communication. During the 2015 Barcelona elections we tried to introduce a concept into daily speech of politicians and communication experts, uncovering their manipulation mechanisms. The challenge involved many different people in actions of public intervention, urban art and other forms of social activism.

