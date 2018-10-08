Movie Synopsis:

A few years ago, the tragic events combined the fate of three Catholic priests. Now, on every anniversary of the catastrophe that they miraculously escaped with their lives, the clergy meet to celebrate the fact of their survival. Every day they arrange very differently. Lisowski is a curia worker in a big city and makes a career dreaming about the Vatican. The problem is that Archbishop Mordowicz is standing in his way, a luxurious dignitary who uses political influence to build the largest sanctuary in Poland... The second of the priests - Trybus, unlike Lisowski, is a rural pastor. Serving in a place full of poverty, he increasingly succumbs to human weaknesses. Kukule is also not very successful, who - despite his fervent faith - actually loses the trust of parishioners day by day. Soon, the stories of the three clergy will merge once again, and the events that will take place will have an impact on the life.