Kler

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 11th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Kler poster
Contains child sex abuse theme. Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Wojciech Smarzowski

Written by:

Wojciech Rzehak and Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by:

Janusz Bogaczyk, Jerzy Dziegielewski, Wojciech Gostomczyk, Jacek Rzehak and Maciej Sojka

Starring:

Arkadiusz Jakubik, Robert Wieckiewicz, Jacek Braciak, Joanna Kulig, Janusz Gajos and Adrian Zaremba

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A few years ago, the tragic events combined the fate of three Catholic priests. Now, on every anniversary of the catastrophe that they miraculously escaped with their lives, the clergy meet to celebrate the fact of their survival. Every day they arrange very differently. Lisowski is a curia worker in a big city and makes a career dreaming about the Vatican. The problem is that Archbishop Mordowicz is standing in his way, a luxurious dignitary who uses political influence to build the largest sanctuary in Poland... The second of the priests - Trybus, unlike Lisowski, is a rural pastor. Serving in a place full of poverty, he increasingly succumbs to human weaknesses. Kukule is also not very successful, who - despite his fervent faith - actually loses the trust of parishioners day by day. Soon, the stories of the three clergy will merge once again, and the events that will take place will have an impact on the life.

Kler Cast

Arkadiusz Jakubik

Arkadiusz Jakubik headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kler

Robert Wieckiewicz

Robert Wieckiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last WitnessKler

Jacek Braciak

Jacek Braciak headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kler

Joanna Kulig

Joanna Kulig headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kler

Janusz Gajos

Janusz Gajos headshot

Date of Birth:

23 September 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kler

Adrian Zaremba

Adrian Zaremba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kler

