The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 11th October 2018
Directed by:

Tommy Avallone

Written by:

Tommy Avallone and Max Paolucci

Produced by:

Raymond Esposito, Derrick Kunzer, Max Paolucci and Kevin Sisti Jr.

Starring:

John Barnhardt, Johnathan Davis, Albert DiGiacomo, Gavin Edwards, Peter Farrelly, Brian Gallagher and Bill Murray

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary explores various urban legends around Hollywood's most elusive star.

Reviews

