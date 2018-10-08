* × Change Settings

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 11th October 2018
Directed by:

Morgan Neville

Produced by:

Conor Fetting-Smith, Josh Karp, Korelan Matteson, Morgan Neville and Filip Jan Rymsza

Starring:

Peter Bogdanovich, Steve Ecclesine, Oja Kodar, Frank Marshall, Joseph McBride, Beatrice Welles and Orson Welles

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the final fifteen years of the life of legendary director Orson Welles he pins his Hollywood comeback hopes on a film, The Other Side of the Wind, in itself a film about an aging film director trying to finish his last great movie.

Reviews

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead Cast

Peter Bogdanovich

Peter Bogdanovich headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Steve Ecclesine

Steve Ecclesine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Oja Kodar

Oja Kodar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Frank Marshall

Frank Marshall headshot

Date of Birth:

13 September 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Joseph McBride

Joseph McBride headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Beatrice Welles

Beatrice Welles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead

Orson Welles

Orson Welles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

