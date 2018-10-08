In the final fifteen years of the life of legendary director Orson Welles he pins his Hollywood comeback hopes on a film, The Other Side of the Wind, in itself a film about an aging film director trying to finish his last great movie.
30 July 1939
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
13 September 1946
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead