Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Liverpool Film Festival Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018
new Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Amanda Ladd Jones

Produced by:

Rich Buhrman, Katherine Griffin, Natasha Klibansky and Chip Mauro

Starring:

Ben Affleck, Mel Brooks, Elizabeth Monk Daley, Richard Donner, Lucy Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Mel Gibson, Ron Howard, Alan Ladd Jr., David Ladd, George Lucas, Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The untold story of the movie mogul who green lit Star Wars. And Blade Runner. And Alien. And Police Academy. And... A film about Alan Ladd Jr., producer and former 20th Century Fox chairman, directed by his daughter Amanda Ladd Jones.

Reviews

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies Cast

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League Part TwoJustice League Part TwoLaddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Elizabeth Monk Daley

Elizabeth Monk Daley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Richard Donner

Richard Donner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Lucy Fisher

Lucy Fisher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four RealmsLaddie: The Man Behind the MoviesJust Getting Started

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Ron Howard

Ron Howard headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Alan Ladd Jr.

Alan Ladd Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

David Ladd

David Ladd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

George Lucas

George Lucas headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

