Recently divorced and reeling, Edgar returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When Edgar finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother's room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash. Girl-next-door Ashley and and comic book pal Markowitz join Edgar for a doomed road trip to an auction at a convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that's motivated by an evil as old as time.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Puppet Master: The Littlest ReichSecond Act
9 August 1970
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich