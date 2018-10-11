* × Change Settings

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018
Directed by:

Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund

Written by:

S. Craig Zahler, Charles Band and Kenneth J. Hall

Produced by:

Derek D. Brown, Foster Dugas, Pam Dugas, Amanda Presmyk, Dallas Sonnier and Tate Steinsiek

Starring:

Charlyne Yi, Thomas Lennon, Michael Paré, Udo Kier, Barbara Crampton and Nelson Franklin

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Recently divorced and reeling, Edgar returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When Edgar finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother's room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash. Girl-next-door Ashley and and comic book pal Markowitz join Edgar for a doomed road trip to an auction at a convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that's motivated by an evil as old as time.

Reviews

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich Cast

Charlyne Yi

Charlyne Yi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puppet Master: The Littlest ReichSecond Act

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

Michael Paré

Michael Paré headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

Udo Kier

Udo Kier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

Barbara Crampton

Barbara Crampton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

Nelson Franklin

Nelson Franklin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

Last update was at 07:57 11th October 2018