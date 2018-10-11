* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Friday 12th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 18th October 2018.

Directed by:

Robbie Walsh

Written by:

Robbie Walsh

Produced by:

David Alexander and Robbie Walsh

Starring:

Robbie Walsh, David Alexander, Damien Dempsey, Cathal Pendred, Jenny Dixon and Chris Fields

Genre:

Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the vein of Belgian movie 'Man Bites Dog', Split's mockumentary style sees a film crew follow two Hitmen throughout two days of their lives, as they go through a list of targets and day to day routine, that involves dealing with each other's flaws as they endeavor to discuss modern social issues in both a hilarious and controversial fashion. Both men are brothers, who know nothing else but the job. One has anxiety and alcohol issues, who just wants to get out of the business. While the other, is a sociopath who truly loves his job, his aim is to be more inventive and creative with each hit. As we follow these two hitmen, we learn how they do their 'job', we get to know their idiosyncrasies, hypocrisies, and self-delusions. And we meet the different personalities and targets involved in Gangland Ireland. Each situation our hitmen find themselves in gets stranger and each hit more creative until they come to a crossroads and have to decide whether to stay in the game or leave the business for good."

