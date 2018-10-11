* × Change Settings

ZOOks

Cinemagic Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cinemagic Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Dimitri Leue and Kristoff Leue

Written by:

Dimitri Leue and Kristoff Leue

Produced by:

Peter De Maegd, Jan Hameeuw and Kristoff Leue

Starring:

Glenn-Scott Peij, Mona Lahousse, Wouter Hendrickx, Wim Helsen, Matteo Simoni and Frank Focketyn

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

ZOOks is a contemporary fairytale about people and nature. A fairytale with kings, goodies, baddies and young heroes. The 13-year-old Robin lives in a world where nature is taboo. Plants are dirty, butterflies are dangerous and the forest is strictly forbidden. The reign of King Ferdinand and his Office for Nature Control (the BNC) keeps people and nature at a safe distance from each other. One day Robin's mother Marjolein disappears during a mission in the forest. Robin goes to the forest, looking for answers. She meets Wolf, an 'enfant sauvage'. He seems to know more.

ZOOks Cast

