* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

FryDay

8.5 / 20 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new FryDay poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 14th October 2018.

Directed by:

Abhishek Dogra

Written by:

Rajeev Kaul, Manu Rishi Chadha and Meghvrat Singh Gurjar

Produced by:

Sajid Qureshi

Starring:

Govinda, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Varun Sharma, Brijendra Kala and Digangana Suryavanshi

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when FryDay is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on FryDay.

FryDay Cast

Govinda

Govinda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FryDay

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FryDay

Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FryDay

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FryDay

Brijendra Kala

Brijendra Kala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FryDay

Digangana Suryavanshi

Digangana Suryavanshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FryDay

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:21 13th October 2018