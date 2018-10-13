* × Change Settings

Number 37 Nommer 37

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Nosipho Dumisa

Written by:

Nosipho Dumisa, Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute

Produced by:

Bradley Joshua

Starring:

Irshaad Ally, Ephram Gordon, Amrain Ismail-Essop, Elton Landrew, Deon Lotz and David Manuel

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Afrikaans

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Entrapped in his apartment, Randal Hendricks, a recent paraplegic, is given a gift of binoculars by his devoted girlfriend, Pam. But Randal is in financial debt to Emmie, a sadistic loan shark, and when he witnesses a powerful criminal, named Lawyer, commit murder while observing his neighbours through binoculars, he initiates a treacherous blackmail scheme. Involving Warren, his halfwit friend with unabashed lust for Pam, is probably going to cost him, but with few people to turn to, Randal does it anyway and as circumstances become more complicated, Pam is embroiled in the unravelling chain of events. Before long, a detective, named Gail February comes snooping around the neighbourhood, looking for the missing corrupt cop - her partner. As Lawyer begins his own investigation in an attempt to find his blackmailer, Emmie compounds the pressure of his looming deadline, and Detective February's investigation draws her ever closer to Randal, the wheelchair-bound Randal must rely on the physical capabilities of his reluctant girlfriend to see their plan through. With deception and greed around every corner, what follows is a thrilling ride that puts both of their lives in mortal danger.

Reviews

Number 37 Cast

Irshaad Ally

Irshaad Ally headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Number 37

Ephram Gordon

Ephram Gordon headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Number 37

Amrain Ismail-Essop

Amrain Ismail-Essop headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Number 37

Elton Landrew

Elton Landrew headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Number 37

Deon Lotz

Deon Lotz headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Number 37

David Manuel

David Manuel headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Number 37

