A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Forced to contend not only with the forest's other ruthless inhabitants, but with her own father's greed-addled judgment, the girl finds she must carve her own path to escape.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Prospect
2 April 1975
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
7 March 1973
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Prospect
18 July 1968
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Prospect
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Prospect
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Prospect