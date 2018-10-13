* × Change Settings

Prospect

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Christopher Caldwell and Zeek Earl

Written by:

Christopher Caldwell and Zeek Earl

Produced by:

Dan Balgoyen, Brice Budke, Garrick Dion, Scott Glassgold, Matthias Mellinghaus, Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz

Starring:

Sophie Thatcher, Pedro Pascal, Jay Duplass, Andre Royo, Sheila Vand and Anwan Glover

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Forced to contend not only with the forest's other ruthless inhabitants, but with her own father's greed-addled judgment, the girl finds she must carve her own path to escape.

Prospect Cast

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie Thatcher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prospect

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Beale Street Could TalkWonder Woman 1984Prospect

Jay Duplass

Jay Duplass headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prospect

Andre Royo

Andre Royo headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prospect

Sheila Vand

Sheila Vand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prospect

Anwan Glover

Anwan Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prospect

