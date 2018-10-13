* × Change Settings

Rafiki

5.7 / 309 votes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
new Rafiki poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 3rd November 2018.

Directed by:

Wanuri Kahiu

Written by:

Wanuri Kahiu and Jenna Cato Bass

Produced by:

Claire Gadea, Wanuri Kahiu, Marie-Pierre Macia, Steven Markovitz, Verona Meier, Gerhard Meixner, Roman Paul, Tamsin Ranger, Georges Schoucair, Reinier Selen and Ruben Thorkildsen

Starring:

Samantha Mugatsia, Neville Misati, Nice Githinji, Charlie Karumi, Muthoni Gathecha and Vitalis Waweru

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kena and Ziki long for something more. Despite the political rivalry between their families, the girls resist and remain close friends, supporting each other to pursue their dreams in a conservative society. When love blossoms between them, the two girls will be forced to choose between happiness and safety. Inspried by Monica Arac de Nyeko's "Jambula Tree", which chronicles a story of two girls in love in Uganda, "Rafiki" challenges deep rooted cynicism about same sex relationships among actors, crew, friends, and family in Kenya.

Rafiki Cast

Last update was at 09:21 13th October 2018