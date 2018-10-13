Kena and Ziki long for something more. Despite the political rivalry between their families, the girls resist and remain close friends, supporting each other to pursue their dreams in a conservative society. When love blossoms between them, the two girls will be forced to choose between happiness and safety. Inspried by Monica Arac de Nyeko's "Jambula Tree", which chronicles a story of two girls in love in Uganda, "Rafiki" challenges deep rooted cynicism about same sex relationships among actors, crew, friends, and family in Kenya.
