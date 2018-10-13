* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Hummingbird Project

7.5 / 71 votes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018
new The Hummingbird Project poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Kim Nguyen

Written by:

Kim Nguyen

Produced by:

Jérôme de Béthune, Fabrice Delville, Pierre Even and Alain-Gilles Viellevoye

Starring:

Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando, Johan Heldenbergh and Ayisha Issa

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this modern epic, Kim Nguyen exposes the ruthless edge of our increasingly digital world. Cousins from New York, Vincent (Eisenberg) and Anton (Skarsgård) are players in the high-stakes game of High Frequency Trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Their dream? To build a fiber-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions. But nothing is straightforward for this flawed pair. Anton is the brains, Vincent is the hustler, and together they push each other and everyone around them to breaking point on their quixotic adventure. Constantly breathing down their necks is their old boss Eva Torres (Hayek) a powerful, intoxicating and manipulative trader who will stop at nothing to come between them and beat them at their own game. No matter what the cost, Vincent and Anton are determined to cut through America, only to find redemption at the end of their line, not through money, but through family and reconnecting to the land.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Hummingbird Project.

The Hummingbird Project Cast

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League Part TwoJustice League Part TwoZombieland 2The Hummingbird Project

Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The AftermathThe Hummingbird Project

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hummingbird Project

Michael Mando

Michael Mando headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hummingbird Project

Johan Heldenbergh

Johan Heldenbergh headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gaspard at the WeddingThe Hummingbird Project

Ayisha Issa

Ayisha Issa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hummingbird Project

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:21 13th October 2018