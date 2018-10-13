* × Change Settings

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas Kimi no suizô wo tabetai

Scotland Loves Anime Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new I Want to Eat Your Pancreas poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Shin'ichirô Ushijima

Written by:

Yoru Sumino and Shin'ichirô Ushijima

Produced by:

Keiji Mita

Starring:

Yukiyo Fujii, Jun Fukushima, Lynn, Shin'ichirô Miki, Mahiro Takasugi, Atsuko Tanaka and Yuma Uchida

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One day, I-a high schooler-found a paperback in the hospital. The "Disease Coexistence Journal" was its title. It was a diary that my classmate, Sakura Yamauchi, had written in secret. Inside, it was written that due to her pancreatic disease, her days were numbered. And thus, I coincidentally went from Just-a-Classmate to a Secret-Knowing-Classmate. It was as if I were being drawn to her, who was my polar opposite. However, the world presented the girl that was already suffering from an illness with an equally cruel reality. Written by https://myanimelistnet/anime/36098/Kimi_no_Suizou_wo_Tabetai.

Reviews

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas Cast

Yukiyo Fujii

Yukiyo Fujii headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Jun Fukushima

Jun Fukushima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Lynn

Lynn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Shin'ichirô Miki

Shin'ichirô Miki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Mahiro Takasugi

Mahiro Takasugi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Atsuko Tanaka

Atsuko Tanaka headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Yuma Uchida

Yuma Uchida headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

