September Septiembre, un llanto en silencio

Liverpool Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new September poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kenneth Muller

Written by:

Kenneth Muller

Produced by:

Tom Davia

Starring:

Costanza Andrade, Tuti Furlan, Saúl Lisazo, Ale Mendoza, Camila Muller and Juan Pablo Olyslager

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

September Cast

Costanza Andrade

Costanza Andrade headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

September

Tuti Furlan

Tuti Furlan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

September

Saúl Lisazo

Saúl Lisazo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

September

Ale Mendoza

Ale Mendoza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

September

Camila Muller

Camila Muller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

September

Juan Pablo Olyslager

Juan Pablo Olyslager headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

September

