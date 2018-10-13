* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Field Guide to Evil

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new The Field Guide to Evil poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ashim Ahluwalia, Can Evrenol, Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz, Katrin Gebbe, Calvin Reeder, Agnieszka Smoczynska, Peter Strickland and Yannis Veslemes

Written by:

Robert Bolesto, Elif Domanic, Can Evrenol, Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz, Katrin Gebbe, Calvin Reeder, Peter Strickland, Yannis Veslemes and Silvia Wolkan

Produced by:

Tim League and Ant Timpson

Starring:

Birgit Minichmayr, Jilon VanOver, Fatma Mohamed, Claude Duhamel, Vangelis Mourikis and Sarah Navratil

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A feature-length anthology film. They are known as myths, lore, and folktales. Created to give logic to mankind's darkest fears, these stories laid the foundation for what we now know as the horror genre.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Field Guide to Evil.

The Field Guide to Evil Cast

Birgit Minichmayr

Birgit Minichmayr headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Days In QuiberonThe Field Guide to Evil

Jilon VanOver

Jilon VanOver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Field Guide to Evil

Fatma Mohamed

Fatma Mohamed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Field Guide to Evil

Claude Duhamel

Claude Duhamel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Field Guide to Evil

Vangelis Mourikis

Vangelis Mourikis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Field Guide to Evil

Sarah Navratil

Sarah Navratil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Field Guide to Evil

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:20 13th October 2018