A feature-length anthology film. They are known as myths, lore, and folktales. Created to give logic to mankind's darkest fears, these stories laid the foundation for what we now know as the horror genre.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5¼" (1.66 m)
3 Days In QuiberonThe Field Guide to Evil
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Field Guide to Evil
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Field Guide to Evil
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Field Guide to Evil
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Field Guide to Evil
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Field Guide to Evil