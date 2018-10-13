* × Change Settings

The War Game Krig

Cinemagic Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 14th October 2018
new The War Game poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Goran Kapetanovic

Written by:

Jannik Tai Mosholt

Produced by:

Per Janérus, Joakim Strand and Rodrigo Villalobos

Starring:

Meja Björkefall, Esmeralda Brandt Kinberg, Milan Dragisic, Loke Hellberg, Alfred Kolgjini and Knut Körsell

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Malte is an 11-year-old loner whose mind is full of complex strategies and game theory. As he suddenly ends up in the middle of a conflict between two courtyards, he finds practical use to his theories. Too late it dawns on him that his interference makes play for real, and an actual war is now breaking out. Will he be able to stop it?

Reviews

The War Game Cast

Last update was at 20:20 13th October 2018