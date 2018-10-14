* × Change Settings

The Lions Rule - Death in the Glade

Wildscreen Festival Release Date

Monday 15th October 2018
new The Lions Rule - Death in the Glade poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
Directed by:

Owen Pruemm

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Glade is a paradise in the desiccated plains of Ruaha. Water is here all year round. This bounty spawns strange relationships, like the pact that exists between a baboon and a lion family who, against natural instincts, live in harmony. But peace in the Glade is shattered when thousands of buffalo arrive to drink. They are followed by the biggest pride in all of Ruaha National Park, The Baobab pride. While the Baobab pride hunts the herd inside the Glade, another pride arrives on the scene. They are the Njaa - a pride of drifters - always following the buffalo herd. The herd is their territory and they will fight any lion that dares to poach their prey. The Glade becomes a war zone. Before this day is over, a horrible event will leave one pride in exile, one victorious and another waiting for the next disaster to unfold.

Last update was at 21:42 14th October 2018