Theatre of War is an innovative feature documentary that reveals the personal stories of both British and Argentinian former soldiers whose lives were deeply affected by the Falklands war. The stylized individual narratives, where real experience is turned into fiction by men re-enacting their own memories, reveals deeper emotional truths about the consequences of war. It is a unique collaboration between Argentinean and British timed for the 35th anniversary of the war. In a film set turned time machine, those who fought are transported into the past to reconstruct their war and aftermath memories in acclaimed Argentinian artist Lola Arias' latest work.