All the Gods in the Sky Tous les dieux du ciel

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 16th October 2018
Directed by:

Quarxx

Written by:

Quarxx

Produced by:

Vincent Brançon and François Cognard

Starring:

Jean-Luc Couchard, Melanie Gaydos, Zelie Rixhon, Thierry Frémont, Albert Delpy and Loïc Houdré

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

30-year-old factory worker Simon lives a solitary existence on a decrepit farm in the remote French countryside. Devoting his time to caring for his sister Estelle, who was left severely disabled when a childhood game went horribly wrong, Simon is plagued by guilt and depression. But he sees a way out, looking to otherworldly forces as a means of liberating both himself and his sister from the corporeal prisons in which they are confined.

Reviews

All the Gods in the Sky Cast

