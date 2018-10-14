* × Change Settings

Dear Son Weldi

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 16th October 2018
new Dear Son poster
Directed by:

Mohamed Ben Attia

Written by:

Mohamed Ben Attia

Produced by:

Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, Nadim Cheikhrouha, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne and Olivier Père

Starring:

Mohamed Dhrif, Imen Cherif, Zakaria Ben Ayyed and Mouna Mejri

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Tunisian middle class couple with high hopes for the future of their only son discover he's left to join ISIS in Syria.

Reviews

Dear Son Cast

