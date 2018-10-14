* × Change Settings

In the Aisles In den Gängen

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 16th October 2018
Directed by:

Thomas Stuber

Written by:

Clemens Meyer and Thomas Stuber

Produced by:

Undine Filter, Martin Frühmorgen, Thomas Kral, Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach

Starring:

Sandra Hüller, Franz Rogowski, Peter Kurth, Henning Peker, Matthias Brenner and Gerdy Zint

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After the shy and reclusive Christian loses his job, he starts to work for a wholesale market. Bruno from the Beverage aisle takes him under his wing and quickly becomes a fatherly friend to him. He shows him the ropes and patiently teaches him how to operate the fork lift. In the aisles he meets "Sweets"-Marion. He is instantly smitten by her mysterious charm. The coffee machine becomes their regular meeting point and the two start to get to know each other. But Marion is married and Christian's feelings for her seem to remain unrequited, especially when Marion does not return to work one day. Christian slowly becomes a member of the wholesale market family and his days of driving fork lifts and stacking shelves mean much more to him than meets the eye.

Reviews

In the Aisles Cast

