What You Gonna Do When The World's On Fire is the story of a community of black people in the American South during the summer 2017, when a string of brutal killings of black men sent shockwaves throughout the country. A meditation on the state of race in America, this film is an intimate portrait into the lives of those who struggle for justice, dignity, and survival in a country not on their side.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?