* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Bfi London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 16th October 2018
new What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Roberto Minervini

Written by:

Roberto Minervini

Produced by:

Paolo Benzi, Roberto Minervini and Denise Ping Lee

Starring:

Kevin Goodman, Dorothy Hill, Judy Hill, Ashlei King, Ronaldo King and Michael Nelson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What You Gonna Do When The World's On Fire is the story of a community of black people in the American South during the summer 2017, when a string of brutal killings of black men sent shockwaves throughout the country. A meditation on the state of race in America, this film is an intimate portrait into the lives of those who struggle for justice, dignity, and survival in a country not on their side.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?.

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? Cast

Kevin Goodman

Kevin Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Dorothy Hill

Dorothy Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Judy Hill

Judy Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Ashlei King

Ashlei King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Ronaldo King

Ronaldo King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Michael Nelson

Michael Nelson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:42 14th October 2018