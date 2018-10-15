* × Change Settings

After The Screaming Stops

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 17th October 2018
new After The Screaming Stops poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Joe Pearlman and David Soutar

Produced by:

Heather Greenwood and Leo Pearlman

Starring:

Luke Goss and Matt Goss

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the 1980s, "Bros" were one of the biggest bands in the world - for 15 minutes. Having sold out stadiums around the world, they were the youngest to this day to play Wembley and their "Push" album went to Number 1 in over 20 countries, selling 10 million copies worldwide. The rise and fall of Bros was meteoric. This film charts twins Matt and Luke Goss's reunion 28 years on, having hardly spoken and not played together since their split. With an incredibly fractured relationship and only 3 weeks to go until sell-out gigs at The O2 London, will they be able to put their history aside and come together as brothers to play the show of their lives? A raw and emotional look into the aftermath of fame and the re-connection between two twins torn apart by their past.

Reviews

After The Screaming Stops Cast

Luke Goss

Luke Goss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Screaming Stops

Matt Goss

Matt Goss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Screaming Stops

