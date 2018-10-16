* × Change Settings

House of My Fathers

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 17th October 2018
Directed by:

Suba Sivakumaran

Written by:

Suba Sivakumaran

Produced by:

Suba Sivakumaran and Dominique Welinski

Starring:

Steve De La Zilwa, Dharshan Dharmaraj, Bimal Jayakodi, Dasun Pathirana, Pradeepa and Deepa Seevaratnam

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller, War

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Sri Lankan villages - one Tamil, one Sinhala - have been at war with each other for decades. When, on both sides, villagers become infertile, they receive a message from the gods. A Sinhala man and a Tamil woman are to be sent to an isolated place where they will find the secret to renew life. But only one of them will return. In the Forest of the Dead, Asoka and Ahalya will have to confront the secrets of their villages and their personal pasts.

