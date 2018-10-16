House of My Fathers

Movie Synopsis:

Two Sri Lankan villages - one Tamil, one Sinhala - have been at war with each other for decades. When, on both sides, villagers become infertile, they receive a message from the gods. A Sinhala man and a Tamil woman are to be sent to an isolated place where they will find the secret to renew life. But only one of them will return. In the Forest of the Dead, Asoka and Ahalya will have to confront the secrets of their villages and their personal pasts.