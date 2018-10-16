* × Change Settings

Maki'la

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 17th October 2018
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Amour Lombi

Language:

Lingala

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Maki observes the sapeurs with a mixture of amusement and scorn. They're all the family she has, this group of young men who use the streets of Kinshasa as their stage, showing off their wild mix of street chic and stolen designer fashions. Maki has been on the streets a long time and is married to Mbingazor, the gang's boss. But at some point, the 19-year-old has had enough of this gang of boys, who are too busy getting high and drunk to do anything with themselves. Survival must be secured. The next time money for food runs out, Maki crosses paths with the much younger Acha. This newcomer is a fresh arrival in Kinshasa, and doesn't yet know the rules. Spurred on by Acha's beginner's luck as a thief, the pair set off on an adventure together, which soon arouses Mbingazor's jealousy.

Maki'la Cast

Amour Lombi

Amour Lombi headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maki'la

