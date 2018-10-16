* × Change Settings

Consequences Posledice

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 18th October 2018
Directed by:

Darko Stante

Written by:

Darko Stante

Produced by:

Rok Bicek, Andraz Jeric, Jerca Jeric, Teo Riznar and Julij Zornik

Starring:

Matej Zemljic, Timon Sturbej, Gasper Markun, Lovro Zafred, Lea Cok and Rosana Hribar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Slovenian

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The 18-year-old Andrej is sent to a youth detention centre due to problematic behaviour. There, he meets Zeljko, the informal leader of the detainees. Upon discovering Andrej's secret, Zeljko soon begins to take advantage of him; Andrej's sense of responsibility and moral integrity are put to a trial. Ultimately, he must choose between Zeljko and his reckless lifestyle and staying true to himself.

