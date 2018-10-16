* × Change Settings

Eldorado

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 18th October 2018
Directed by:

Markus Imhoof

Written by:

Markus Imhoof

Produced by:

Markus Imhoof, Thomas Kufus and Pierre-Alain Meier

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Drawing inspiration from his personal encounter with the Italian refugee child Giovanna during World War II, Markus Imhoof tells how refugees and migrants are treated today: on the Mediterranean Sea, in Lebanon, in Italy, in Germany and in Switzerland.

Last update was at 07:16 16th October 2018