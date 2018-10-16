* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Profile

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 18th October 2018
new Profile poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Profile is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Timur Bekmambetov

Written by:

Britt Poulton, Olga Kharina, Timur Bekmambetov and Anna Érelle

Produced by:

Timur Bekmambetov and Olga Kharina

Starring:

Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Amir Rahimzadeh, Morgan Watkins and Emma Cater

Genres:

Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A British journalist goes undercover and infiltrates the digital propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, which has been mobilizing ever greater numbers of women from Europe. Her daily Internet contacts with an ISIS recruiter gradually pull her in and push the limits of her investigation.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Profile.

Profile Cast

Valene Kane

Valene Kane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Profile

Shazad Latif

Shazad Latif headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Profile

Christine Adams

Christine Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Profile

Amir Rahimzadeh

Amir Rahimzadeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FreesiaProfile

Morgan Watkins

Morgan Watkins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Profile

Emma Cater

Emma Cater headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Profile

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 16th October 2018