An Impossible Love Un amour impossible

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
Directed by:

Catherine Corsini

Written by:

Christine Angot, Catherine Corsini and Laurette Polmanss

Produced by:

Anne-Laure Labadie, Jean Labadie, Elisabeth Perez and Patrick Quinet

Starring:

Virginie Efira, Niels Schneider, Jehnny Beth, Estelle Lescure, Coralie Russier and Iliana Zabeth

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

-At the end of the years 50 in Châteauroux, Rachel, modest employee of office, meeting Philippe, brilliant young man, born to a bourgeois family. Of this connection passionate but brief will be born a small daughter, Chantal. Philippe refuses to marry outside of his social class. Rachel will have to raise his daughter alone. Regardless, for it Chantal is her great happiness, it is why she fights for that to default of the raise, Philippe gives her his nameA battle of more than ten years which will eventually break his life and the lives of his daughter.

An Impossible Love Cast

Virginie Efira

Virginie Efira headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keep GoingAn Impossible Love

Niels Schneider

Niels Schneider headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Impossible Love

Jehnny Beth

Jehnny Beth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Impossible Love

Estelle Lescure

Estelle Lescure headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Impossible Love

Coralie Russier

Coralie Russier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Impossible Love

Iliana Zabeth

Iliana Zabeth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Impossible Love

