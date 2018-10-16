* × Change Settings

Blame!

Scotland Loves Anime Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Hiroyuki Seshita

Written by:

Sadayuki Murai and Tsutomu Nihei

Produced by:

Yutaka Akita, Shoko Yada and Yoshihiko Yamazaki

Starring:

Takahiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Sora Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano, Aya Suzaki and Nobunaga Shimazaki

Genres:

Action, Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the distant technological future, civilization has reached its ultimate Net-based form. An "infection" in the past caused the automated systems to spiral out of order, resulting in a multi-leveled city structure that replicates itself infinitely in all directions. Now humanity has lost access to the city's controls, and is hunted down and purged by the defense system known as the Safeguard. In a tiny corner of the city, a little enclave known as the Electro-Fishers is facing eventual extinction, trapped between the threat of the Safeguard and dwindling food supplies. A girl named Zuru goes on a journey to find food for her village, only to inadvertently cause doom when an observation tower senses her and summons a Safeguard pack to eliminate the threat. With her companions dead and all escape routes blocked, the only thing that can save her now is the sudden arrival of Kiri the Wanderer, on his quest for the Net Terminal Genes, the key to restoring order to the world.

Reviews

Blame! Cast

Takahiro Sakurai

Takahiro Sakurai headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kana Hanazawa

Kana Hanazawa headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Sora Amamiya

Sora Amamiya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mamoru Miyano

Mamoru Miyano headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Aya Suzaki

Aya Suzaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nobunaga Shimazaki

Nobunaga Shimazaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

