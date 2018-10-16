* × Change Settings

Belle and Sebastian, Friends for Life Belle et Sébastien 3, le dernier chapitre

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 20th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Directed by:

Clovis Cornillac

Written by:

Juliette Sales and Fabien Suarez

Produced by:

Frédéric Brillion, Clément Miserez and Matthieu Warter

Starring:

Félix Bossuet, Tchéky Karyo, Clovis Cornillac, Thierry Neuvic, Margaux Chatelier and André Penvern

Genres:

Adventure, Family

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of the friendship of the brave orphan boy Sebastian and the smartest white dog Belle. Having survived the Second World War and many trials, they happily healed in the French Alps, along with a foster family and three puppies. Friends are separated by a cruel man named Joseph, who declares himself the real owner of Belle. When he kidnaps dogs, Sebastian sets off in pursuit of snow-capped mountains.

