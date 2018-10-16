* × Change Settings

Destroyer

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 20th October 2018
new Destroyer poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Karyn Kusama

Written by:

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi

Produced by:

Fred Berger, David Diliberto, Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi

Starring:

Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Scoot McNairy and Bradley Whitford

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

Reviews

Destroyer Cast

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AquamanThe GoldfinchBoy ErasedThe UpsideDestroyer

Toby Kebbell

Toby Kebbell headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BloodshotDestroyer

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destroyer

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan headshot

Date of Birth:

13 August 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Avengers MovieDestroyer

Scoot McNairy

Scoot McNairy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destroyer

Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destroyer

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:58 16th October 2018