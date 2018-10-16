Sixteen Legs

Giant prehistoric spiders the size of dinner plates try to find love in the dark. As the world rapidly descends into the next period of global mass extinction, a message of hope comes from an unlikely hero: a creature, often reviled, that has survived previous mass extinctions and climatic change in a magical ecosystem hidden beneath one of the world's last great wildernesses. With spectacular imagery and a dark-fantasy twist, this is a real-world "Charlotte's Web", capitalizing on master story-teller Neil Gaiman's global popularity to bring a story of stability and solitude into our world of rapid change.
