Sixteen Legs

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 20th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Sixteen Legs poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Niall Doran and Justin Smith

Written by:

Niall Doran

Produced by:

Niall Doran

Starring:

Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss, Stephen Fry, Adam Hills, Tara Moss, Kate Miller-Heidke and Nicole Simms

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Giant prehistoric spiders the size of dinner plates try to find love in the dark. As the world rapidly descends into the next period of global mass extinction, a message of hope comes from an unlikely hero: a creature, often reviled, that has survived previous mass extinctions and climatic change in a magical ecosystem hidden beneath one of the world's last great wildernesses. With spectacular imagery and a dark-fantasy twist, this is a real-world "Charlotte's Web", capitalizing on master story-teller Neil Gaiman's global popularity to bring a story of stability and solitude into our world of rapid change.

Reviews

Sixteen Legs Cast

Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sixteen Legs

Mark Gatiss

Mark Gatiss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The FavouriteSixteen Legs

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing LinkSixteen Legs

Adam Hills

Adam Hills headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sixteen Legs

Tara Moss

Tara Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sixteen Legs

Kate Miller-Heidke

Kate Miller-Heidke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sixteen Legs

Nicole Simms

Nicole Simms headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sixteen Legs

