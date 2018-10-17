* × Change Settings

Dreamaway

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
Directed by:

Johanna Domke and Marouan Omara

Written by:

Johanna Domke and Marouan Omara

Genres:

Documentary, Fantasy

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It hasn't been so very long since rich tourists from around the world came to stay in the luxury hotels of Sharm El Sheikh. But the Arab Spring and the confusion of the post revolutionary period quickly robbed the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula of its charm as a go-to summer resort. An Egyptian filmmaker and a visual artist from Germany demonstrate that partially staging their work needn't be at odds with authenticity. In their documentary, saturated with elements of surreal fiction, they set out to visit the last inhabitants of the shimmering city of ghosts - resort employees who feverishly dream among the abandoned hotel suites. How hard is it to balance a traditional lifestyle with the unbridled liberalism of a place in a Middle Eastern wasteland where an island of Western razzle-dazzle is slowly sinking.

Last update was at 20:58 17th October 2018