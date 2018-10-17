Journey To a Mother's Room

It's time to leave home, but Leonor doesn't know whether to go or stay. She is not capable of leaving her mother alone. Estrella, the mother, doesn't want her to go but she can't force her daughter to stay either. This winter the two women will take a journey around their rooms to stop being just a mother and a daughter and discover who they both are separately from one another.
