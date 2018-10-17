* × Change Settings

Journey To a Mother's Room Viaje al cuarto de una madre

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
Directed by:

Celia Rico Clavellino

Written by:

Celia Rico Clavellino

Produced by:

José Alba, Josep Amorós, Ibon Cormenzana and Jérôme Vidal

Starring:

Anna Castillo, Lola Dueñas, Pedro Casablanc, Adelfa Calvo, Marisol Membrillo and Susana Abaitua

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's time to leave home, but Leonor doesn't know whether to go or stay. She is not capable of leaving her mother alone. Estrella, the mother, doesn't want her to go but she can't force her daughter to stay either. This winter the two women will take a journey around their rooms to stop being just a mother and a daughter and discover who they both are separately from one another.

Reviews

Journey To a Mother's Room Cast

Anna Castillo

Date of Birth:

9 October 1993

Real Name:

Height:

Lola Dueñas

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Pedro Casablanc

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Adelfa Calvo

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Marisol Membrillo

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Susana Abaitua

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

