The Chambermaid La camarista

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
new The Chambermaid poster
Directed by:

Lila Avilés

Written by:

Lila Avilés and Juan Carlos Marquéz

Produced by:

Lila Avilés and Tatiana Graullera

Starring:

Gabriela Cartol and Teresa Sánchez

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the working environment of a chambermaid in one of Mexico City's most luxurious hotels.

Reviews

The Chambermaid Cast

Gabriela Cartol

Gabriela Cartol headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Chambermaid

Teresa Sánchez

Teresa Sánchez headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Chambermaid

