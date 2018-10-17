* × Change Settings

The Fight

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Jessica Hynes

Written by:

Jessica Hynes

Produced by:

Noel Clarke, Jason Maza, Maggie Monteith and David Wade

Starring:

Russell Brand, Anita Dobson, Christopher Fairbank, Liv Hill, Jessica Hynes and Alice Lowe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Tina lives in a quiet seaside town but her life is anything but quiet - her mother is threatening to leave her father, her daughter is being bullied and she and her husband Mick are juggling full time jobs and three children. Determined to ditch the dysfunction and beat her inner demons, Tina puts on her fighting gloves - literally, stepping into the boxing ring to sweat out her anxieties and punch up her self-worth. But does she have what it takes to get her family off the ropes and emerge victorious?

Reviews

The Fight Cast

