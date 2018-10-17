Tina lives in a quiet seaside town but her life is anything but quiet - her mother is threatening to leave her father, her daughter is being bullied and she and her husband Mick are juggling full time jobs and three children. Determined to ditch the dysfunction and beat her inner demons, Tina puts on her fighting gloves - literally, stepping into the boxing ring to sweat out her anxieties and punch up her self-worth. But does she have what it takes to get her family off the ropes and emerge victorious?
4 June 1975
Unknown
6' 1½" (1.87 m)
The Fight
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Fight
4 October 1953
Unknown
Unknown
The Fight
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Fight
30 October 1972
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The Fight
3 April 1977
Unknown
Unknown
Sometimes Always NeverThe Fight