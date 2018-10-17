Movie Synopsis:

What might be revealed in the slippery space of inviting strangers to act out and respond to 1970s feminism in 2017? Yours in Sisterhood invites strangers in communities all over the US to read aloud and respond to letters from the 1970s sent to the editor of Ms. Magazine-America's first mainstream feminist magazine. The intimate, provocative, and sometimes heartbreaking conversations with strangers that emerge from these spontaneous performances of forty-year-old letters make us think critically about the past, present, and future of feminism, providing a space of reflection that is newly urgent in the aftermath of the 2016 election.