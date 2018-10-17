* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

El ángel

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 20th October 2018
new El ángel poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when El ángel is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Luis Ortega

Written by:

Sergio Olguín, Luis Ortega and Rodolfo Palacios

Produced by:

Agustín Almodóvar, Pedro Almodóvar, Leticia Cristi, Pablo Culell, Esther García, Axel Kuschevatzky, Matías Mosteirín, Sebastían Ortega and Hugo Sigman

Starring:

Lorenzo Ferro, Chino Darín, Daniel Fanego, Mercedes Morán, Cecilia Roth and Peter Lanzani

Genres:

Biography, Crime, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Carlitos is a seventeen-year-old youth with movie star swagger, blond curls and a baby face. As a young boy, he coveted other people's things, but it wasn't until his early adolescence that his true calling-to be a thief-manifested itself. When he meets Ramon at his new school, Carlitos is immediately drawn to him and starts showing off to get his attention. Together they will embark on a journey of discoveries, love and crime. Killing is just a random offshoot of the violence, which continues to escalate until Carlitos is finally apprehended. Because of his angelic appearance, the press dubs Carlitos "The Angel of Death." Showered with attention because of his beauty, he becomes an overnight celebrity. Altogether, he is believed to have committed over forty thefts and eleven homicides. Today, after more than forty-six years in jail, Carlos Robledo Puch is the longest- serving prisoner in the history of Argentina.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on El ángel.

El ángel Cast

Lorenzo Ferro

Lorenzo Ferro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El ángel

Chino Darín

Chino Darín headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El ángel

Daniel Fanego

Daniel Fanego headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El ángel

Mercedes Morán

Mercedes Morán headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El ángel

Cecilia Roth

Cecilia Roth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El ángel

Peter Lanzani

Peter Lanzani headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El ángel

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:58 17th October 2018