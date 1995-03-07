Lisa is the last person you'd expect to find in a highway-side 'sports bar with curves', but as general manager at Double Whammies, she's come to love the place and its customers. An incurable den mother, she nurtures and protects her girls fiercely, but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction. Double Whammies sells a big, weird American fantasy, but what happens when reality pokes a bunch of holes in it?
12 December 1970
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The Hate U GiveSupport the Girls
7 March 1995
Unknown
Unknown
Support the GirlsColumbus
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Support the Girls
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Support the Girls
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Support the Girls
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Support the Girls