* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 21st October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Vivieno Caldinelli

Written by:

Christopher Hewitson, Clayton Hewitson and Justin Jones

Produced by:

Derek Bishé, Narineh Hacopian, Patrick McErlean, Michael Moran, Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood

Starring:

Rhea Seehorn, Taika Waititi, Sam Huntington, Kate Micucci, Mark McKinney and Matt Jones

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A small-town couple finds the perfect apartment in the big city, except there's one catch: the apartment is home to the ritualistic suicides of a deranged cult.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh Cast

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

Sam Huntington

Sam Huntington headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

Kate Micucci

Kate Micucci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

Mark McKinney

Mark McKinney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

Matt Jones

Matt Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:58 17th October 2018