Long Day's Journey Into Night Di qiu zui hou de ye wan

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 21st October 2018
new Long Day's Journey Into Night poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Gan Bi

Written by:

Gan Bi

Produced by:

Charles Gillibert

Starring:

Sylvia Chang, Yongzhong Chen, Jue Huang, Hong-Chi Lee, Meng Li and Wei Tang

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Luo Hongwu returns to Kaili, the hometown from which he fled 12 years earlier. As memories of an enigmatic and beautiful woman resurface - a woman he loved and whom he has never been able to forget - Luo Hongwu begins his search for her. Past and present, reality and dream interweave in Bi Gan's stunningly beautiful and highly innovative film noir.

Reviews

