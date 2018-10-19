* × Change Settings

Spider Thieves Niñas Araña

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 21st October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Guillermo Helo

Written by:

Daniela Aguayo, Guillermo Helo and Ticoy Rodriguez

Produced by:

Martín Duplaquet and Sebastián Duplaquet

Starring:

Marcelo Castro, Patricio Contreras, Francisco Diaz, Francisca Gavilán, Pablo Macaya and Michelle Mella

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three teenagers from 'Toma Modelo de Peñalolen", the biggest shantytown in Chile,obsessed with the view of whealthy suburbs,that faces theirs,and influenced by magazines,Tv ads and outdoors surrounding them, dream about having the same. Lead by Avi, the blonde hair of the group, they entered a residential building by the front door, apparently to visit her uncle,take the fire scape and climbed into a luxurious flat. Soon enough,the media start calling them "Spider Girls"...

