* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Scotland Loves Anime Release Date

Tuesday 23rd October 2018
new Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Scotland Loves Anime. Show listing.

Directed by:

Kou Matsuo

Written by:

Kou Matsuo, Yasuo Ohtagaki, Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate

Starring:

Johnny Yong Bosch, Max Mittelman, Cherami Leigh, Tara Sands, Laura Megan Stahl and Christian La Monte

Genres:

Sci-Fi, War

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Earth, eight months after the end of the One Year War. Captain Monica launches a secret mission, "Operation Thunderbolt," and selects Io to pilot the Atlas Gundam. She leads the assault landing ship Spartan into a part of the ocean effectively controlled by the South Seas Alliance. Their objective is to secure or destroy the data of the Psycho Zaku, which the Alliance now possesses. Daryl, who took the upper hand in his battle with Io, has descended to Earth as part of the remnant forces of the Principality of Zeon. He has also been given the mission of obtaining information on the Psycho Zaku.

Fighting alongside his new comrades, Io encounters Commander Peer, the South Seas Alliance's border garrison commander. In the sea, on the ice field, and among the thick jungle, the mobile suits of Zeon, the Federation, and the South Seas Alliance battle each other. The war is not over yet.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower.

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower Cast

Johnny Yong Bosch

Johnny Yong Bosch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Cherami Leigh

Cherami Leigh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Tara Sands

Tara Sands headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Laura Megan Stahl

Laura Megan Stahl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Christian La Monte

Christian La Monte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:43 20th October 2018