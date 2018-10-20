* × Change Settings

Momentum Generation

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 23rd October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Momentum Generation poster
Directed by:

Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist

Written by:

Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist

Produced by:

Justine Chiara, Tina Elmo, Lizzie Friedman, Colby Gottert, Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist

Starring:

Jeannie Chesser, Thomas DeLonge, Shane Dorian, Fletcher Dragge, Sunny Garcia and Bob Hurley

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For the first time in their careers, the core members of surfing's most legendary crew - including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams, Taylor Steele, and Pat O'Connell - have agreed to tell their story together, giving the filmmakers unprecedented access to their inner circle, and tens of thousands of hours of private archives. After leaving their families in their early teens to live crammed together in a house on the North Shore of Oahu, they courageously followed each other into Mother Nature's most dangerous waves - and when some of them didn't make it back to shore, together they found a way to mourn and adapt. Fueled by camaraderie - but even more so by a deep-seated competitiveness - this tight-knit crew became known as the "Momentum Generation" after being featured in Taylor Steele's groundbreaking films. They went on to win world titles, break records, and redefine the world's perception of the surfer, youth.

