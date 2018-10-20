Movie Synopsis:

For the first time in their careers, the core members of surfing's most legendary crew - including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams, Taylor Steele, and Pat O'Connell - have agreed to tell their story together, giving the filmmakers unprecedented access to their inner circle, and tens of thousands of hours of private archives. After leaving their families in their early teens to live crammed together in a house on the North Shore of Oahu, they courageously followed each other into Mother Nature's most dangerous waves - and when some of them didn't make it back to shore, together they found a way to mourn and adapt. Fueled by camaraderie - but even more so by a deep-seated competitiveness - this tight-knit crew became known as the "Momentum Generation" after being featured in Taylor Steele's groundbreaking films. They went on to win world titles, break records, and redefine the world's perception of the surfer, youth.