Ava

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
Directed by:

Sadaf Foroughi

Written by:

Sadaf Foroughi

Produced by:

Kiarash Anvari and Sadaf Foroughi

Starring:

Vahid Aghapoor, Parnian Akhtari, Sarah Alimardani, Mona Ghiasi, Houman Hoursan and Mahour Jabbari

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ava's life is dictated by rules. Coming of age in Iran, she faces pressure to conform to the expectations of her parents, her school, and her friends. When Ava learns that her parents were once flagrant rule breakers themselves, she begins to rebel against the very foundations of her society. AVA masterfully demonstrates how a culture of authority can force denial and detachment, particularly among young women during their formative yet vulnerable high school years.

