* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Fortuna

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
new Fortuna poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Germinal Roaux

Written by:

Germinal Roaux

Produced by:

Anne-Laure Guégan, Géraldine Sprimont and Ruth Waldburger

Starring:

Kidist Siyum, Bruno Ganz, Patrick d'Assumçao, Yoann Blanc and Stéphane Bissot

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fortuna, a 14-year-old Ethiopian girl, has had no news of her parents since arriving in Lampedusa, Italy. Together with other refugees, she is given shelter for the winter in a Swiss catholic hospice at an altitude of over 2000 meters. While they wait for their fate to be decided by the Swiss authorities, Fortuna meets Kabir, a 26-year-old African refugee, and falls desperately in love. Their relationship develops in secret, till the day Kabir disappears.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Fortuna.

Fortuna Cast

Kidist Siyum

Kidist Siyum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortuna

Bruno Ganz

Bruno Ganz headshot

Date of Birth:

22 March 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack BuiltFortuna

Patrick d'Assumçao

Patrick d'Assumçao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortuna

Yoann Blanc

Yoann Blanc headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortuna

Stéphane Bissot

Stéphane Bissot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortuna

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:43 20th October 2018