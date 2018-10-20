Fortuna, a 14-year-old Ethiopian girl, has had no news of her parents since arriving in Lampedusa, Italy. Together with other refugees, she is given shelter for the winter in a Swiss catholic hospice at an altitude of over 2000 meters. While they wait for their fate to be decided by the Swiss authorities, Fortuna meets Kabir, a 26-year-old African refugee, and falls desperately in love. Their relationship develops in secret, till the day Kabir disappears.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fortuna
22 March 1941
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The House That Jack BuiltFortuna
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fortuna
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fortuna
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Fortuna