Movie Synopsis:

Banned from making films, Hasan is doubly frustrated that his muse, the actress Shiva, is working with other directors. His home life is faring no better. There are disagreements with his wife, and his aged mother is getting more and more detached from reality. But most galling of all, a serial killer is going about beheading Iran's finest filmmakers, yet Hasan remains unscathed. Why, when he is one of the greatest, is he being completely ignored?