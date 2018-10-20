* × Change Settings

The Pig

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
Directed by:

Mani Haghighi

Written by:

Mani Haghighi

Produced by:

Mani Haghighi

Starring:

Hasan Majuni, Leila Hatami, Leili Rashidi, Parinaz Izadyar, Siamak Ansari and Ainaz Azarhoush

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Banned from making films, Hasan is doubly frustrated that his muse, the actress Shiva, is working with other directors. His home life is faring no better. There are disagreements with his wife, and his aged mother is getting more and more detached from reality. But most galling of all, a serial killer is going about beheading Iran's finest filmmakers, yet Hasan remains unscathed. Why, when he is one of the greatest, is he being completely ignored?

Reviews

