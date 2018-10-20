* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sunset Napszállta

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 26th October 2018
new Sunset poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

László Nemes

Written by:

László Nemes, Clara Royer and Matthieu Taponier

Produced by:

Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, Valéry Guibal, Gábor Rajna, Gábor Sipos and François Yon

Starring:

Susanne Wuest, Juli Jakab, Evelin Dobos, Vlad Ivanov, Levente Molnár and Judit Bárdos

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

2 hours 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1913, Budapest, in the heart of Europe. The young Irisz Leiter arrives in the Hungarian capital with high hopes to work as a milliner at the legendary hat store that belonged to her late parents. She is nonetheless sent away by the new owner, Oszkár Brill. While preparations are under way at the Leiter hat store, to host guests of uttermost importance, a man abruptly comes to Irisz, looking for a certain Kálmán Leiter. Refusing to leave the city, the young woman follows Kálmán's tracks, her only link to a lost past. Her quest brings her through the dark streets of Budapest, where only the Leiter hat store shines, into the turmoil of a civilization on the eve of its downfall.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sunset.

Sunset Cast

Susanne Wuest

Susanne Wuest headshot

Date of Birth:

26 September 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset

Juli Jakab

Juli Jakab headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset

Evelin Dobos

Evelin Dobos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset

Vlad Ivanov

Vlad Ivanov headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset

Levente Molnár

Levente Molnár headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset

Judit Bárdos

Judit Bárdos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:43 20th October 2018